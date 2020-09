WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – There is no better start to a season than a perfect-start, and through five-games so far, the Lady Barons remain undefeated.

DeKalb currently holds a 5-0 record and haven’t allowed a single-goal yet in the 2020 season, out-scoring the opponents 28-0.

Achieving the program’s first 5-0 start and five-game shutout in school-history is why DeKalb Barons girls soccer takes home Team of the Week honors from Optimum Performance Sports.