AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – The DeKalb girls bowling team made history in early February, winning their first state title in program history. The girls bowling state champions also earn honors as the Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week!

Led by head coach Mike Plummer, the Barons relied on seniors Ryleigh Marquardt and Hope Moring throughout the season. After coming up short two seasons ago in the state finals, both Marquardt and Moring were determined to finish the job in their final year.

Weeks after securing their first state title, the Auburn community celebrated the DeKalb girls bowling team with a parade and a banquet last Saturday.