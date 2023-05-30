WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – Up in Waterloo, DeKalb baseball’s trophy case is packed after years of success in the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s. After more than two decades, DeKalb is finally adding some hardware to the collection after winning a sectional on Monday against Snider.

By winning their first sectional title since 2002, DeKalb baseball is also your Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week!

DeKalb earned every bit of their title, edging past Northrop, Carroll and Snider to take home a sectional crown. The Barons won all three of their matchups by one run.

The Barons also relied on several seniors throughout the season. Ace pitcher Parker Smith, a Wabash commit, has played a huge role in shutting down opposing batters throughout the season. At the plate, Will Seigel, Ethan Jordan and Elijah Ehmke are among the Barons’ leaders in RBI.

DeKalb advances this weekend’s regional championship, where the Barons will face Homestead on Saturday.