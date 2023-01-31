CONVOY, Ohio (WANE) – Heading into the home stretch of the high school boys basketball season, Crestview is cruising through their opponents thanks to a convoy of sharpshooters.

Crestview’s dominance on the hardwood earns honors as your Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week!

The Knights are coming off a 70-34 win over Hicksville. Crestview’s win was also a record-setting night for Nate Lichtle, who broke the school’s record for most 3-pointers in a game with 10. Lichtle broke the record previously held by Doug Etzler, who is now the head coach for the boys basketball program.

At 15-1 on the year, Crestview is currently ranked fifth in the state’s Division IV poll. Riding a 12-game winning streak, the Knights are poised to go on a deep postseason run when sectional play starts in late February.

Crestview looks to keep their winning streak intact when the Knights visit Delphos St. John’s on Saturday.