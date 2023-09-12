FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the first time since 2010, Concordia brought home an SAC title after dethroning reigning champ Bishop Dwenger last Saturday at Brookwood Golf Club. The Cadets topped the Saints by six strokes to bring home some hardware.

After taking home a conference crown, Concordia girls golf is being recognized as your Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week!

Youth is being served in Concordia’s 5-woman lineup. Sophomore Olivia Stronczek is Concordia’s number one golfer in the varsity lineup. Stronczek had the best individual score for Concordia last Saturday after shooting 84 (+12) at Brookwood. Meanwhile, junior Lauren Goodman and Mia Loggins are the number two and three golfers, respectively.

Seniors Addison Myers and Cailyn Bolinger round out the varsity lineup for this Concordia team.

Concordia looks to roll this Friday in their sectional match at Trine University’s Zollner Golf Course. The Cadets will compete against other contenders like Bishop Dwenger, Snider and DeKalb.