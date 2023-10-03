FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When it comes to high school girls cross country, good luck chasing down the Concordia Cadets.

Over the weekend, Concordia swept team and individual titles at the SAC Championships. The Cadets are also ranked first in the most recent coaches poll.

Concordia’s dominance on the cross country course earns the Cadets your Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week honors!

Leading Concordia are seniors Lexi Panning and Sidney Scheumann. The duo finished second and third, respectively, at last weekend’s SAC meet. Sophomore Mallory Weller also shined by winning the individual title with a time of 18:06.9.

Along with their SAC title, Concordia has also won team titles at the Huntington North, Marion and Riverview Health Invitationals.

Concordia looks to keep rolling in two weeks when the Cadets compete in the IHSAA sectional meet on Saturday, Oct. 14 at The Plex.