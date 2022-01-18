TOTW: Concordia Cadets boys swimming

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the fifth consecutive season, the Concordia Cadets boys swimming team are Summit Athletic Conference (SAC) champions. They are also your Optimum Performance Sports team of the week!

Concordia won the SAC swimming and diving meet last Saturday with a total of 484 points. Eight boys were also named to the all-SAC team, with two more being named honorable mention:

Nic Doepner

Zac Shaw

Aiden Gleave

Ike Imler

Tristan Wild

Vaughn Hendrickson

Lance Chandler

Drew Hatfield

Elijah Macke (honorable mention)

Luke Bieberich (honorable mention)

Concordia’s next meet is Jan. 25 at Bishop Luers.