TOTW: Concordia Cadets boys swimming

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the fifth consecutive season, the Concordia Cadets boys swimming team are Summit Athletic Conference (SAC) champions. They are also your Optimum Performance Sports team of the week!
Concordia won the SAC swimming and diving meet last Saturday with a total of 484 points. Eight boys were also named to the all-SAC team, with two more being named honorable mention:
- Nic Doepner
- Zac Shaw
- Aiden Gleave
- Ike Imler
- Tristan Wild
- Vaughn Hendrickson
- Lance Chandler
- Drew Hatfield
- Elijah Macke (honorable mention)
- Luke Bieberich (honorable mention)
Concordia’s next meet is Jan. 25 at Bishop Luers.