TOTW: Concordia Cadets Boys Basketball

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Concordia boys basketball team sits atop the SAC standings – and they’re doing it without any seniors on the roster. For that, we are proud to honor the Cadets as your Optimum Performance Sports “Team of the Week!”

Concordia’s most dramatic win of the season came last Friday night, as Ajani Washington drilled a half-court buzzer beater to lead the Cadets to a 53-50 win over visiting Bishop Dwenger. With the win, the Cadets improved to 2-0 in the SAC and ran their overall winning streak to three games.

Coach Phil Brackmann is in his fourth season leading the Cadets, who are set to face South Bend Adams and Huntington North on Tuesday at noon and 7:30 p.m., respectively.