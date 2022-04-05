FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Concordia almost went the distance in the small school division during March’s state indoor relays, finishing in second place just behind Indianapolis Chatard. The Cadets’ strong showing earns honors as your Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week!

The Cadets’ dominance even surprised head coach Scott Steffen. Entering the state indoor meet, Steffen only brought the long distance runners, expecting to compete and enjoy the experience.

Led by seniors Dan Adair and Gabe Connelly, Concordia finished in first place in the 4 x 800 meter relay and in the boys distance relay, while also finishing in fourth in the 4 x 400 meter relay.

“I think it’s a great indicator of what we can do in the future,” Connelly said.

Following March’s indoor meet, Adair, Connelly and Steffen hope to carry that momentum into the outdoor season.

“We think we can compete with anyone in the area,” Adair said. “We’re excited to get to work and see what can happen this year as meets start to progress and especially in May.”

Concordia’s next meet is at Northrop on April 13.