TOTW: Columbia City Eagles Girls Basketball

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – Columbia City girls basketball is off to a perfect start this season, making the 5-0 Eagles a great choice as your Optimum Performance Sports “Team of the Week!”

Out of their five wins, three have come against SAC schools – Carroll (the reigning SAC champ), Snider, and North Side.

The Eagles are outscoring opponents by over 25 points a game, averaging 58.6 points a game offensively while yielding just 33.4 point a game on defense.

Columbia City’s next game is Tuesday night on the road at Goshen.

The Eagles are coached by Amy Shearer.