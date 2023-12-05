COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – Nearly halfway through the high school girls basketball season, Columbia City (9-0) is soaring amongst the best in the state.

Over Thanksgiving weekend, Columbia City sent a message to the rest of the state by defeating previously top-ranked Hamilton Southeastern by 16. The Eagles also have earned a marquee win over 4A powerhouse Snider.

Columbia City’s blistering start makes them your Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week!

The Eagles feature plenty of experienced upperclassmen, including Butler University commit Addison Baxter. Huntington University commit Kyndra Sheets, Faith Frey, Tessa Tonkel and Molly Baker also make up the 4-woman senior class.

As a team, Columbia City is scoring 66.9 points per game while holding opponents to 33.4 points per contest.

Columbia City looks to keep their unbeaten record intact this Friday against 3A No. 2 Norwell. That Northeast 8 showdown will also be your Highlight Zone Game of the Week!