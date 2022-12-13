COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – For the second time in three weeks, a northeast Indiana basketball team wound up on ESPN’s SportsCenter Top 10 thanks to an improbable buzzer beater.

This miraculous moment came at the hands of Columbia City’s Stratton Fuller, who banked in a shot 75-feet away from the basket to stun Carroll in overtime.

Columbia City’s magical moment also earns honors as your Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week!

The Eagles latest win over Carroll is the cherry on top to an impressive start to the season. Columbia City is 4-1 on the year, with their lone loss at Warsaw in their second game of the year. Along with Fuller, senior Andrew Hedrick has the led Eagles to early season success.

Columbia City looks to build on last weekend’s win when the Eagles face East Noble on Friday, followed by Wayne on Saturday.