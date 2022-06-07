COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – Columbia City performed well above par in last week’s sectional match at Warsaw. The Eagles won their first sectional title in six years, and their seventh overall in school history.

Columbia City’s sectional crown also earns them the honor of being your Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week!

As a team, Columbia City scored a team low 302, edging past Warsaw by two strokes last Friday. Kam Hoag had the lowest score for the Eagles, shooting 74 in a 72-shot course. It was also good for third place in individual scoring.

Full results from the IHSAA boys golf sectional at Rozella Ford Golf Club in Warsaw

Columbia City advances to this Friday’s regional match at Plymouth.