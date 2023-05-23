CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – In “Turtle Town USA,” Churubusco boys track proved the tortoise can beat the hare. For the first time in school history, Busco earned a boys track and field sectional title with 97 team points at North Side’s Chambers Field.

For this boys track team, winning a sectional title meant more as the Eagles honored the late Dean Slavens. The longtime assistant coach passed away in the days leading up to the sectional meet.

The sectional champion boys track team from Busco earns your honors as your Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week!

Senior standout Riley Buroff paced the way for Busco last week. The University of Indianapolis commit won four events – 200 meters, 400 meters, the 4 x 400 meter relay and the high jump – at last week’s meet. Junior Ethan Smith also earned a sectional title in the pole vault with a height of 14-feet-4-inches.

Churubusco looks to build on last week’s success as the competition stacks up. Busco is one of several northeast Indiana teams competing at Carroll High School on Thursday for the IHSAA regional meet.