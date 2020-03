CHURUBUSCO, Ind. – The Churubusco boys basketball team has clinched the Northeast Corner Conference title for only the second time in program history.

On Friday, the Eagles defeating Eastside 57-46 on the road to secure a tie for the NECC championship with Westview.

It might have been a tie, but earning a second NECC title in 102 years is why Churubusco Eagles boys basketball takes home Team of the Week honors from Optimum Performance Sports.