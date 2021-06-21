TOTW: Chargers girls’ rugby

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the 6th consecutive season, the Chargers girls’ rugby team won the State Championship. That is why Chargers girls’ rugby is your Team of the Week brought to you by Optimum Performance Sports.

The Chargers got past Carmel in the semi-final, 10-7, then dominated North Central in the state championship, 32-0.

The Chargers’ girl team was founded in 2018 and they’ve won the state championship every year since the program was established. (Spring ’18, Fall ’18, Spring ’19, Fall ’19, Spring ’20 – COVID, Fall ’20, and Spring ’21)

The Chargers are always looking for young women to join the team.