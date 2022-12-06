ALBION, Ind. (WANE) – A month into the high school girls basketball season, Central Noble’s year could be rated a 10-of-10. The Cougars are undefeated at 10-0, including a 4-0 record in NECC play.

Central Noble’s perfect start makes them your Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week!

Leading the Cougars this season are a trio of talented seniors – Madison Vice, Meghan Kiebel and Abby Hile. Both Vice and Kiebel average over 16 points per game. Vice, a Siena Heights basketball commit, is also shooting 54% from the floor, including 40% from 3-point range.

Central Noble girls basketball is also under new leadership this season with head coach Sam Malcolm. He takes over for long time head coach Josh Treesh, who led the Cougars to a state championship back in 2018.

The Cougars look to remain unbeaten with two games scheduled this week. Central Noble visits Lakewood Park on Tuesday, followed by another NECC game against Westview on Friday.