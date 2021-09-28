TOTW: Central Noble football

ALBION, Ind. (WANE) – For only the fourth time in the program’s history, Central Noble football remains undefeated through week six of the season. That is why the Cougars are your Team of the Week brought to you by Optimum Performance Sports.

This 6-0 record is a big improvement from the 4-6 finish a year ago. Led by 13 returning seniors, Head Coach Hayden Kilgore credits the turnaround to the off-season work this team committed to.

The conference title race will be close, the Cougars currently are tied at the top of the NECC standings with two major conference games remaining.

Up next, Central Noble hosts conference foe Churubusco this Friday night at 7:00.