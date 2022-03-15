ALBION, Ind. (WANE) – For the second time in school history, the Central Noble boys basketball team is advancing to semi-state after knocking off defending Class 2A champion Blackhawk Christian. A historic season for the Cougars makes them your Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week!

Trailing 49-46 in the final minute of regulation, Logan Gard knocked in a 3-pointer to force overtime against the Braves. Central Noble outscored Blackhawk Christian, 9-4, in the extra period to seal the victory.

Wisconsin commit Connor Essegian has led the Cougars all season. He has already eclipsed over 2,000 career points and has the record for most points in Noble County history.

Central Noble will face Carroll (Flora) in the semi-state on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Elkhart High School