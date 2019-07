FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It wasn’t a state title game, it was more of a demolition derby.

Carroll girls rugby used their speed to cruise past Fishers to clinch another state championship, 84-0. We are proud to honor the Chargers as the Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week.

This is their third title in four seasons as a program. They will be moving up a division for next year.