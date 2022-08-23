FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The fall sports season is underway, and Carroll’s girls golf team is charging ahead to a record-breaking start.

Despite having no seniors on this year’s team, Carroll is smashing team records week after week. Since the season started, Carroll won both the Concordia and New Haven Invite, scoring record-low team scores in both events. The Chargers also knocked off then No. 7 Homestead, 161-167 last Thursday.

Carroll’s sizzling start also has the Chargers ranked 11th on the Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association Poll.

Leading the Chargers are juniors Maggie Carr and Marissa GeRue, while Taylor Larkins is blazing through the links in her freshman season.

This week, Carroll is scheduled to face Churubusco on Aug. 23, then compete in the Hall of Fame Classic on Aug. 27.