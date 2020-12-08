TOTW: Carroll Chargers girls basketball

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Carroll girls basketball team played four games in a five day span last week and won all four. That is why the Lady Chargers are your Team of the Week brought to you by Optimum Performance Sports.

That stretch of wins included a double-overtime victory over Homestead Friday night on the Highlight Zone. Senior Emily Parrett led the Chargers scoring in that game with 19 points, she also leads the team in scoring so far this season, averaging 12 points-per-game.

Up next for the Chargers, Carroll will travel to Warsaw on Wednesday.