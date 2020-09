FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After putting up 76 points last Friday in a win over North Side in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” the Carroll Chargers football team is your Team of the Week as brought to you by Optimum Performance Sports.

The Chargers are 3-0 on the season, tied for the SAC lead with Bishop Dwenger. Carroll is looking to win its first SAC title in program history.

The Chargers will play at Northrop this Friday in week four.