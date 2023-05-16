FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As boys volleyball is emerging throughout the Hoosier state, Carroll is proving they’re a northeast Indiana power.

Last Saturday, Carroll rallied from a 2-1 set deficit to top Northridge in the IBVCA sectional championship match. The Chargers also held off Heritage in four sets to advance to the title match.

Carroll boys volleyball earns honors as your Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week!

Like many boys volleyball teams around Fort Wayne, Carroll is in their inaugural season. The Chargers have relied on more than a handful of seniors, including front row players Colton Augenstein, Jaydn Barcalow and Sebastian Lopez.

Carroll hopes to keep their season rolling on Saturday when the Chargers face No. 4 Hamilton Southeastern in the regional round.