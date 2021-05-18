TOTW: Carroll Chargers boys golf

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Carroll boys golf squad shot an impressive 304 on Saturday to win the Brownsburg Invitational – and take home “Team of the Week” honors courtesy of Optimum Performance Sports!

Carroll came into the weekend ranked no. 5 in the state’s poll, but should climb when this week’s rankings are revealed. At the Brownsburg Invitational, the Chargers bested no. 2 Carmel and no. 4 Zionsville.

Impressively, all of Carroll’s top four golfers shot in the 70s, led by Hunter Melton with a 74. The rest of the varsity squad is made up of Cam GeRue, Ben Jackson, Peyton Richmond, and Jackson Bradley.

