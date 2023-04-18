FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nearly a month into the high school baseball season, Carroll is charging ahead as one of the hottest teams in the Hoosier state. The No. 2 team in the state’s 4A coaches poll remains undefeated at 9-0, including marquee wins over previously ranked Penn and No. 8 Floyd Central.

Carroll’s sizzling start to the season earns the Chargers your Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week honors!

The Chargers are proving they can win several ways. On the mound, Carroll’s pitching staff is combined for a 1.35 ERA. Camden Herschberger, Michael Dierckman and Will Worrel have served as the top arms for the Chargers this season.

Carroll averages 7.4 runs per game with a team batting average of 0.293. Andrew Sinish leads the way on offense with a batting average of 0.414, along with 10 RBI. Jaxon Sparks and Daniel Kirk have also dominated at the plate with seven RBI apiece. Despite the high scoring, the Chargers believe they can be even stronger at the plate.

Carroll puts their undefeated record on the line on Thursday against East Noble, with first pitch scheduled for 5:30 p.m.