FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 12 games and counting. That’s how long Carroll baseball’s winning streak sits at as they approach the final weeks of the regular season. The Chargers also earn honors as your Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week!

Since a mid-April loss to DeKalb, Carroll has dominated foes like Leo, Norwell, Snider and Eastside. The Chargers also rank as the fourth best team in Class 4A in the latest coaches poll.

Led by seniors Jaydan Duba and Jordan Mallott, the Chargers have had no trouble getting on base. As of Tuesday, Carroll has a team batting average of 0.332 while averaging over nine runs per game.

Carroll will be tested this week with three matchups scheduled against Homestead, including one at Parkview Field. They also host Huntington North for a doubleheader on Saturday.