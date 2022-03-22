FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It feels good to be on top; that’s exactly where the Carroll boys hockey team after winning the 2A state title in March. Carroll’s historic postseason run also earns honors as the Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week!

Carroll lost in the opening round of the 2A double-elimination tournament to South Bend Riley, putting the team on thin ice. The Chargers then knocked out Brebeuf and Leo to earn a rematch against Riley in the championship game.

At South Bend’s “Ice Box,” freshman Finnegan Cup knocked in a pair of goals in regulation to force overtime against Riley. Junior Brody Burge then knocked in a game-winning goal to clinch the state title.

With Cupp, Burge and other younger players set to return next season, the future continues to look bright for Carroll hockey.