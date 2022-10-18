FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Of the 24 high school soccer teams still dancing in the IHSAA tournament, two of them hail from the Canterbury School.

Last weekend, both the girls and boys soccer teams advanced to the semi-state round in dramatic fashion. Both squads earned regional titles through penalty kicks.

Canterbury’s strong play on the pitch earns a rare 2-for-1 edition of your Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week!

On the girls side, Canterbury shook off a 7-match winless streak late in the season to dominate in postseason play. The Cavaliers girls team has only conceded two goals in five postseason contests. Gabby Dixon, Stella VandeWater and Sara Grabowski have each led Canterbury offensively as the team’s top goal-scorers.

On the boys side, Canterbury is hoping to bring home one more state championship for renowned head coach Greg Mauch, who is retiring at the end of the season. Standout players like Donovan Doolittle Logan Grabowski and goalkeeper Saed Anabtawi have each made highlight reel moments throughout the Cavaliers’ postseason run.

Canterbury boys will take on No. 4 Mishawaka Marian in the semi-state round, while the girls team will face No. 7 Andrean. Both matches will be played at Chesteron High School on Saturday, Oct. 22.