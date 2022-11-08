BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – For the first time since 1988 the Bluffton football program will put a sectional title in the trophy case – a good reason why the Tigers are your Optimum Performance Sports “Team of the Week.”

Despite falling behind perennial powerhouse Eastbrook 21-7 in Friday’s 2A sectional title showdown, the Tigers rallied to top the Panthers 42-35 at Fred Park Field. Running back Anthony Cruz tallied 226 rushing yards and two touchdowns to pace the Tigers.

Brent Kunkel and the Tigers now advance to face Bishop Luers on Friday for a 2A regional title. Kick is set for 7 p.m. at Luersfield. The contest will be the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”