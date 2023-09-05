BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – Coming off their first sectional title since 1988, Bluffton football is picking up where they left off last November.

An experienced Tigers team is 3-0 to start the 2023 season, including a 47-6 whooping over South Adams last Friday. Entering week four, the Tigers are ranked sixth in the Class 2A coaches poll.

Bluffton’s sizzling start makes them your Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week!

Through three games, Bluffton has outscored opponents by a 144-26 margin. Tucker Jenkins, Andrew Hunt and Cooper Craig each rushed for over 100 yards last Friday in their win over South Adams. Craig, a freshman, leads Bluffton in rushing with 275 yards and five touchdowns.

Defensively, Hunter Wenger shined for the Tigers with four tackles and two sacks last Friday. The senior leads Bluffton with three sacks this season. Meanwhile, Brody Lewis has also anchored the defense as a linebacker for the Tigers.

Bluffton hits the road on Friday to face Woodlan in another ACAC battle.