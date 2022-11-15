FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Another state championship banner will hang in the rafters of Blackhawk Christian’s gymnasium. The most recent banner comes courtesy of the Braves’ volleyball team, who won a 5-set thriller over Tecumseh in the IHSAA Class A state title match.

After earning the second state title in program history, Blackhawk Christian volleyball earns Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week honors!

The Braves relied on a dynamic junior core of Allie Boyer, Abbie Cresse and Delaney Kintz to reach the state’s biggest stage. Seniors Emi Wood and Avery Volkert also dominated in the back row with strong defense throughout the season.

After grinding through a challenging regular season, Blackhawk Christian found themselves down 2-1 in sets in the Class A title match. The Braves rallied to dominate the final two sets and clinch a state championship.

The Braves finish the season with a 34-4 record.