FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They are raising the bar at Blackhawk Christian.

The Braves are undefeated at 8-0-1 and we are proud to honor the Blackhawk Christian girls soccer team as the Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week.

They are currently ranked as the No. 4 team in the Class 1A poll.

In the sectional final a season ago against Canterbury, the Braves lost in penalty kicks. That’s the last loss they’ve sustained and it motivates them this season.

They face Northrop on Tuesday.