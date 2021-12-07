TOTW: Blackhawk Christian Braves Girls Basketball

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With a record of 8-1 and the area’s top defenses we’re proud to honor the Blackhawk Christian girls basketball squad as your Optimum Performance Sports “Team of the Week!”

With a 58-18 victory over Elkhart Christian on Saturday the Braves are currenting riding a six-game winning streak.

The Braves are yielding just 35.1 points a game defensively while scoring 56.1 points a game on offense.

Head coach Steph Gongaware is in her fourth season leading the Braves. The Braves won 19 games last year and have brought home back-to-back sectional crowns.

Blackhawk Christian’s next game is at South Adams on Thursday.