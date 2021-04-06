TOTW: Blackhawk Christian Braves boys basketball

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Blackhawk Christian Braves won the program’s second IHSAA Boys State Championship in three years and the program’s first in the class 2A. That is why Blackhawk Christian is your Team of the Week brought to you by Optimum Performance Sports.

After a slow start and early foul trouble, Purdue commit, Caleb Furst would finish with the game-high 20 points along with a state-record six blocks.

The senior also received from the IHSAA Executive Committee the Arthur L. Treater Mental Attitude Award for 2A basketball that came with a $1,000 donation to the Blackhawk Christian school.

Congratulations to FW Blackhawk Christian’s Caleb Furst on being awarded the Arthur L. Treater Mental Attitude Award for 2A Boys Basketball, presented by the Indiana Pacers and the Indiana Fever! @Pacers @IndianaFever @BCSAD pic.twitter.com/SgfzAWcfjI — IHSAA (@IHSAA1) April 3, 2021

Full complete coverage of Blackhawk Christian’s State win, you can find that story by clicking here.