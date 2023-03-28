FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the third time in five years, Blackhawk Christian is bringing a boys basketball state championship back to the Summit City.

On Saturday, Blackhawk Christian erased an 11-point halftime deficit to top No. 1 Linton-Stockton in the IHSAA Class 2A State Championship. The state champion Braves are being honored as your Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week!

Trailing by double digits midway through the third quarter, senior Gage Sefton went on a personal 7-0 run to bring the Braves within three. A Kellen Pickett triple tied the game at 33 before Linton-Stockton took a 2-point lead at the end of the third quarter.

Pickett put the Braves back in front early in the fourth quarter, and Blackhawk Christian never looked back.

All season, Blackhawk Christian has relied on a balanced scoring attack to earn 27 wins. Along with Sefton and Pickett, Josh Furst, Jimmy Davidson and Isaac Smith have also shined throughout the season.

Blackhawk Christian’s season was also full of change as the program transitioned to new head coach Matt Roth. A former basketball player at Indiana University, Roth took the reigns of the program following the passing of longtime head coach Marc Davidson.

Blackhawk Christian finishes the year with a 27-3 record and their third state title in program history.