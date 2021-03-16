TOTW: Blackford Bruins boys basketball

HARTFORD CITY, Ind. (WANE) – The Blackford boys’ basketball team won a Class 2A Regional Championship over the weekend for the first time in the program’s history. That is why the Blackford Bruins are your Team of the Week brought to you by Optimum Performance Sports.

On top of the team’s success, Bruins Senior Luke Brown has had quite the career at Blackford. Brown is now only 23 points away from hitting 3,000 career points in high school and 26 points away from passing New Albany great Romeo Langford for 4th on the all-time scoring-list.

Up next, Blackford travels to Elkhart to face the top team in 2A, Blackhawk Christian, for a semi-state title.