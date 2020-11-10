TOTW: Bishop Luers Knights football

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Bishop Luers Knights football team served up revenge from last year and brought home the program’s 25th sectional championship over the weekend. That is why the Bishop Luers Knights are your Team of the Week brought to you by Optimum Performance Sports.

It was a shootout that Bishop Luers ended up winning. A defining moment in the game was in the second-quarter. The Knights were able to put up 14-points and hold East Side to a scoreless quarter. The Blazers returned the favor by out-scoring Luers in the third-quarter, but it wasn’t enough. Bishop Luers won the sectional title, 56-49.

Junior Quarterback Carson Clark continued his dominance in the back-half of this season. Over the last five-games, he’s thrown 16-touchdowns without an interception.

Up next, Bishop Luers will travel to Tipton and compete for the Knight’s 20th regional championship.