FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Luers football has an extra reason to be thankful this Thanksgiving. After winning their 17th semi-state title in program history, the Knights are heading to Lucas Oil Stadium to play for a Class 2A state title.

Ahead of their state championship showdown, we’re proud to present Bishop Luers as your Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week!

Defense wins championships, and that has been Bishop Luers’ calling card all season. The Knights have allowed 16.9 points per game this season. However, Bishop Luers has locked down in recent weeks by holding opponents to seven points or less in their last three games.

Defensive linemen Wesley Javins and Damiun Jackson have anchored the defense, with both piling up over 80 tackles, including 20 for loss. Jackson leads the defense in sacks (9.5), while Javins has nine.

On offense, Bishop Luers has relied on skill players like Mickey Daring, Gio Jimenez and Isaac Zay to put points on the board. Kohen McKenzie has improved throughout the year at quarterback, tossing for 1,845 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Bishop Luers looks to take home their 12th state title in program history, and their first since 2012, when the Knights face North Posey at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.