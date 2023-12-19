FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nearly a month into the high school boys basketball season, Bishop Luers is putting the SAC and the rest of Northeast Indiana on notice.

The Knights are off to a 5-0 start – including wins over Homestead and perennial 3A power Mishawaka Marian.

Bishop Luers’ hot start makes them your Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week!

Led by second-year head coach Seth Coffing, Bishop Luers is led by a double dose of Truesdale. The twins Dereon and Drelyn have electrified the Knights on offense, averaging 19.6 and 16.8 points per game, respectively. Sophomore stud Carmani Davis is also averaging double figures with 10.4 points per game.

Bishop Luers is also relying on a handful of players who got a late start to the season due to the football team’s 2A state championship run. Damiun Jackson, Isaac Zay and Wes Javins have played important roles throughout the early part of the season.

Bishop Luers looks to keep their undefeated record intact on Friday at Churubusco.