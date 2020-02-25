TOTW: Bishop Luers Boys Basketball

FORT WAYNE – The Bishop Luers boys basketball team has come quite a ways since this time last year.

Last season, Luers struggled to win four games the entire season. A year later, the Knights are SAC champions after defeating Northside on Friday. Not only is the team “king of the hill” in the Summit conference ,but they also are currently ranked 40th in state and 8th in 3A according to the latest IHSAA polls.

Earning the SAC championship is why Bishop Luers boys basketball take home Team of the Week honors from Optimum Performance Sports.