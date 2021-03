FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Bishop Dwenger rugby team defeated Penn, a traditional rugby powerhouse, for the first time in 17 years over the weekend. That is why Bishop Dwenger rugby is your Team of the Week brought to you by Optimum Performance Sports.

Prior to the weekend, the Saints had not beat the Kingsmen since 2004.

The Saints will face Penn again, this time at Bishop Dwenger on April 17th.