FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Through rain or shine, Bishop Dwenger’s cheerleading team is always part of the Saints’ gameday atmosphere during the high school football season. Now the cheerleaders are getting their own time in the spotlight after capping off another memorable season on the mat.

After bringing home their third straight state title, we’re proud to present Bishop Dwenger Cheerleading as your Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week!

The Saints are no strangers to executing on the state’s biggest stage. Bishop Dwenger has now won four state titles in the last five seasons, including 12 total in program history. On a larger stage, Bishop Dwenger has also won 12 national titles.

This season, eight seniors helped Bishop Dwenger take home top marks at New Castle High School. That includes captains Ashley Komrska, Sydney Straessle and Addi Shovek and Laila Tippmann.