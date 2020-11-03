TOTW: Bishop Dwenger girls volleyball

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Bishop Dwenger Saints volleyball team brought home the program’s first semi-state championship over the weekend. That is why the Bishop Dwenger girls volleyball team is your Team of the Week brought to you by Optimum Performance Sports.

Bishop Dwenger defeated New Prairie in four sets to punch the Saints ticket to the state finals.

The Saints head to Ball State on Saturday to play for a chance at a state championship against Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory. The match will start at 4:30 pm.