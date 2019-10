FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Saints are going back to state.

Bishop Dwenger advanced to the state finals for the first time since 2006-07. We are proud to honor the Saints as the Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week.

They will take on Evansville Mater Dei for the Class 2A title on Saturday morning at 11 A.M. as Fishers High School.