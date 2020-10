FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Dwenger girls soccer went undefeated in conference play this season and picked up yet another Summit Athletic Conference championship. That is why the the Lady Saints soccer squad is your Team of the Week brought to you by Optimum Performance Sports.

The Saints are now the reining SAC champs for the fourth-year in a row.

Up next, Dwenger begins its state tournament run this Thursday in the first round of sectionals against Garrett.