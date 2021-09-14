TOTW: Bishop Dwenger Girls Golf

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Bishop Dwenger girls golf team claimed the SAC championship for the ninth time in the last ten year with a victory on Saturday at Brookwood Golf Course, and impressive feat worthy of Optimum Performance Sports “Team of the Week” honors!

All of Dwenger’s players were named All-SAC, as the Saints comprised five of the top 10 scores on the day. Those players are Lily Stowe (88), Lauren Munson (92), Kylie Smith (92), Clara Burns (97), and Bekah Landstoffer (99).

Stowe’s 88 tied her with Snider’s Cylie Pyle for the low score of the event, but Plye earned individual medalist honors due to her score on the second handicap hold.