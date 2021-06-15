TOTW: Bishop Dwenger Boys Golf

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Over the last decade no golf team in northeast Indiana can match the consistency of Bishop Dwenger, as the Saints are headed to state for the tenth year in a row – a good reason they are your Optimum Performance Sports “Team of the Week!”

Dwenger won the regional title last Thursday in Plymouth, shooting a 298 to top second place Columbia City (302) and third place Penn (311) as the three teams that advanced. It was the fourth regional title in program history, the others coming in 2015, ’17, and ’19.

The Saints were led at regionals by Sam Brita, who earned medalist honors after shooting an even-par 72 and winning a 3-way playoff. Nick Holder shot a 74 at Swan Lake, while Kyle Morello and Charlie Olson each shot a 75.

Dwenger is coached by Dave Scudder.

The two-round state finals are set for Tuesday and Wednesday at Prairie Creek Golf Course in Carmel.

Charlie Olson, who is Dwenger’s no. 5 golfer, tees off at 9:48 a.m. on Tuesday with Morello, Dylan Olson, Brita, and Holder to follow.