TOTW: Bishop Dwenger boys golf

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – New team, same Saints golf team.

We are proud to honor the Bishop Dwenger boys golf team as the Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week. They claimed sectional and regional team titles and will compete at state Tuesday and Wednesday down in Indianapolis.

Jonny Filler was the individual medalist in both postseason events – and he didn’t even compete last season at state for this Saints team.

Last year, Bishop Dwenger’s Logan Ryan won the individual state golf title from Prairie View Golf Course.