TOTW: Bellmont volleyball

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – Over the weekend, Bellmont volleyball was crowned 3A Semi-State champions after sweeping West Lafayette in three sets to punch a ticket to this year’s state finals. That is why the Braves are your Team of the Week brought to you by Optimum Performance Sports.

We are State Bound!! Your Bellmont Braves defeats West Lafayette at Semi-State at Huntington North 3-0 (25-13, 25-16, 25-15). Ball State here we come!! #BHSquad@ihsvca pic.twitter.com/3lGNm2ixPI — Coach Krull (@BellmontVB) October 30, 2021

This was Bellmont’s fourth volleyball semi-state championship and the program’s second in the past three years. With a win this weekend, it would be the Braves’ first state title since 2010.

State Tix Info for Saturday:

-Free parking at Worthen Arena

-COVID restrictions Ball State requires face coverings worn at all times

-Tickets $12 for kindergarten and above

-Tickets only available via link: https: //gofan.co/app/events/435300#BHSquad — Coach Krull (@BellmontVB) November 2, 2021

Bellmont will get the opportunity to bring back a 3A State Championship to Decatur this Saturday against Brebeuf Jesuit at Worthen Arena on the campus of Ball State University at 4 p.m.