TOTW: Bellmont volleyball

Team of the Week

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – Over the weekend, Bellmont volleyball was crowned 3A Semi-State champions after sweeping West Lafayette in three sets to punch a ticket to this year’s state finals. That is why the Braves are your Team of the Week brought to you by Optimum Performance Sports.

This was Bellmont’s fourth volleyball semi-state championship and the program’s second in the past three years. With a win this weekend, it would be the Braves’ first state title since 2010.

Bellmont will get the opportunity to bring back a 3A State Championship to Decatur this Saturday against Brebeuf Jesuit at Worthen Arena on the campus of Ball State University at 4 p.m.

